New Delhi: Centre has asked states to bring in a provision of “Green Corridor" for Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) Tankers within the cities, in order to ensure ample supply of oxygen which is essential in management of critical covid-19 patients.

The Union Health Ministry held a virtual meeting on Sunday with State Health Secretaries and Industries Secretaries of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The aim of the meeting was to ensure adequate Oxygen availability in all healthcare facilities in these States and unrestricted intra as well as inter State movement of oxygen.

During the meeting the States were specifically advised to ensure facility wise/hospital wise oxygen inventory management and advance planning for timely replenishment so that there are no stockout. The centre said that the states should ensure that no restriction is imposed on the movement of Medical Oxygen between States/UTs.





The central government said that Hospitals and institutions have long term tender/ contract agreement for supply of Oxygen with oxygen manufacturers, which need to be honoured. Hence, States must not impose restrictions on free movement of Oxygen.





The union health ministry said that the states should ensure timely payment of the due bills to the manufacturers and supplier to maintain uninterrupted supply of oxygen. Also, improve power supply infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted supply to Oxygen Manufacturing Units.





The centre added that proper disinfection of Oxygen cylinders as per protocols should be done while sending cylinders to fillers of Oxygen.





The union health ministry also added that there should be effective coordination with steel plants for Oxygen procurement since steel plants provide approx. 550 MT/day oxygen in addition to oxygen manufacturers who provide 6400 MT/day.

The Centre on Friday directed states to lift all restrictions on the movement of medical oxygen between them, reiterating the critical importance of oxygen in hospitals for management of critical covid-19 patients.

In a letter written to the states/UTs, Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, ministry of health and family welfare, on Friday said that availability of adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen is an important prerequisite for managing moderate and severe cases of covid-19.

Meanwhile, India’s covid-19 cases tally touched 47,67,786 on Sunday with toll reaching 78727. 94,372 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Of this, Maharashtra alone has more than 22,000 cases followed byAndhra Pradesh and Karnataka with more than 9,000 cases each. Nearly 57% of the new cases are reported from five States.These are also contributing 58% of the new recovered cases.

The total number of active cases in the country stands at 9,73,175 as on date.Maharashtra has more than 2,80,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 97,000 cases. Five states account for 60% of Total Active cases in the country viz. Maharashtra (28.79%), Karnataka (10.05%), Andhra Pradesh (9.84%), Uttar Pradesh (6.98%) and Tamil Nadu(4.84%).1,114 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of 391 deaths followed by Karnataka with 94 deaths, whereas Tamil Nadu has reported 76 deaths.

