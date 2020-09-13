Meanwhile, India’s covid-19 cases tally touched 47,67,786 on Sunday with toll reaching 78727. 94,372 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Of this, Maharashtra alone has more than 22,000 cases followed byAndhra Pradesh and Karnataka with more than 9,000 cases each. Nearly 57% of the new cases are reported from five States.These are also contributing 58% of the new recovered cases.