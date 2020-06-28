Covid-19: Manipur extends lockdown till 15 July

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday announced the extension of lockdown in the state till July 15.

Announcing the lockdown in the state Singh said, "We have decided to extend the lockdown in Manipur for another 15 days from 1st-15th July."

According to the union health ministry, the state has reported 1,092 COVID-19 cases including, 660 active cases and 432 recovered so far.

Earlier this week, several other states including Jharkhand and West Bengal government had also extended the lockdown in their respective states.

Extending the lockdown in West Bengal till July 31, the state government said that the extended lockdown will come with certain relaxations.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

