Covid-19 may drive the demand for hydration brands

Gujarat-based Aakash Vaghela set up AV Organics in 2018 to launch Evocus H2O, a new-age, black alkaline bottled water brand. The germ of his business idea lay in his passion for fitness and interest in sports. Vaghela’s research on hydration led him to scientist Nobert Chirase in the US who is now advising on the product. The company sources and refines the core minerals in the US, and infuses them in the water at Vaghela’s Vadodara plant. “If covid-19 hadn’t hit us, AV Organics would have been profitable," said Vaghela. The black-coloured alkaline water was first launched in June 2019 in Chandigarh and Pune. “We launched before covid-19 as we noticed a health revolution in the country. With covid, that revolution is being fast-forwarded. Our target consumer is the mid- to high-income urban, health-conscious individual," he said.