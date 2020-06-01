MUMBAI: In January 2019, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) completed its acquisition of a 51% stake in IDBI Bank, touted as a state-led rescue of the lender owing to its precarious capital position.

Eighteen months later, LIC perhaps has the first glimpse of its investment paying off. IDBI Bank reported a net profit for the March quarter, its first after 13 quarters. It also reported a sharp drop in fresh slippages, and an over 93% coverage against bad loan risks. From an ailing corporate lender, IDBI Bank is now a retail lender with 56% of its loans given to retail borrowers.

Its operating performance too is encouraging. Pre-provisioning operating profit rose 34% for the quarter even though loan book continued to shrink.

But it was asset quality that led to IDBI Bank’s fall and unless it fixes its asset quality, the lender may not recover much. Here, there isn’t much good news.

“There is pressure on recoveries and asset quality now because of covid-19. I doubt the bank will see a sustained improvement and moratorium makes it difficult to judge quality," said an analyst requesting anonymity.

IDBI Bank has provided ₹247 crore specifically towards covid-19 pandemic related risks. Since 68% of its loan book is under moratorium, the provision made is woefully low. The management expects borrowers who availed moratorium will also ask for an extension. The regulator had allowed banks to give a moratorium of three months which was then extended to six months in May. Since quarters ahead would require more provisioning, the bank’s profitability would be under pressure.

Then there is the issue of slow recovery of existing bad loans. Also, write-offs during the quarter are equal to if not more than recoveries and upgrades.

Another issue for IDBI Bank is that it is still under prompt corrective action of the regulator. PCA is like a quarantine facility wherein certain restrictions are placed on weak banks. The management has said that the bank aims to exit PCA as soon as possible. Indeed, IDBI Bank meets all the parameters except that of return on assets to exit PCA. Its net bad loans are below 6% and capital ratios meet regulatory minimum. But its return on asset is still negative. In February, LIC had said that it is keen to unlock value in IDBI Bank. It is clear that for LIC to rake in benefits from its investment, it will have to stick around some more time.

IDBI Bank’s stock surged nearly 20% on Monday in reaction to its March quarter results. But since LIC owns 51% while the government owns 47% in the bank, there is hardly any free float to trade in the market.









Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via