Covid-19 may stretch LIC's timeline to unlock value in IDBI Bank

Another issue for IDBI Bank is that it is still under prompt corrective action of the regulator. PCA is like a quarantine facility wherein certain restrictions are placed on weak banks. The management has said that the bank aims to exit PCA as soon as possible. Indeed, IDBI Bank meets all the parameters except that of return on assets to exit PCA. Its net bad loans are below 6% and capital ratios meet regulatory minimum. But its return on asset is still negative. In February, LIC had said that it is keen to unlock value in IDBI Bank. It is clear that for LIC to rake in benefits from its investment, it will have to stick around some more time.