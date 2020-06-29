The Vijay Rupani government in Gujarat on Monday announced the addition of seven new micro-containment zones to the existing 37 in Ahmedabad, taking the total number of containment zones in the city to 44.

While six of the new areas are in the western zone of the city, one is in the south-west, the Ahmedabad officials said. With 44 micro-containment zones in the city, a total of 27,509 people are placed under restriction in civic limits, the official added.

The official further said the western zone accounts for 643 or 22% of all coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, the highest among all six zones in the city.

Chandlodia, Chandkheda, Bodakdev, Vasna, Sabarmati, Naranpura and Sarkhej localities are the new micro-containment zones covering 270 houses with 1,080 residents, the official added.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in the city rose by 211 to 20,480 on Sunday while fatalities increased by 13 to 1,423, state Health department said.

With 181 more people being discharged on Sunday, the number of the recovered cases has gone up to 15,660, the Health department officials said. The number of active cases in the city now accounts for 15% of the total cases, the officials added.

At 78% of the total COVID-19 cases, the percentage of the recovered cases in the city has improved further. At 1,374, the death toll accounts for 7.1% of the total cases, the civic body said.

The number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Ahmedabad has dropped over the last one week, with the daily rise remaining within the 250-mark, compared to over 300 in the early days of June.

