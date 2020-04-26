The covid-19 hashtag on short video platform TikTok has over 17.3 billion video views. While some of these posts are videos about people’s daily routines, lockdowns and working from home, some are spreading misinforming and rumours about the pandemic. According to fact checkers, despite various efforts by social media companies, their platforms are full of misinforming posts about covid-19.

Such posts can be found on TikTok, Sharechat, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and pretty much any other platform you can think of, said a fact checker. The kind of posts range from misinformation about cures and remedies, photoshopped versions of screen grabs from television news and even fake documents that look like they're government notifications about the lockdowns.

Between 1st January and mid-March 2020, the Vaccine Confidence Project’s (VCP) social media monitoring team found 240 million digital and social media messages globally referring to Sars-Cov-2, with an average of 3.08 million messages per day, Heidi J. Larson, Director of the VCP, an interdisciplinary research group at the London Group of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, wrote in the scientific journal Nature.

According to Rakesh Dubbudu, founder of Factly, the kind of posts can be split between five broad categories. Factly is a fact-checking website in India certified by the International Fact Checking Network (IFCN).

Dubuddu’s categories include posts and articles about causes and symptoms, therapy cures for the disease — which are dominant in India, spread of the virus, fake government documents and misrepresentation of comments, photos and videos of politicians, and conspiracy theories with communal angles.

According to Dubbudu, misinforming posts around the virus didn’t begin in the past month or weeks. Instead, such posts have been seen since December 2019, though initially the posts were centred around China. The posts centred in and around India began around February.

“Misinformation can be at places you can’t even imagine," said a senior fact checker from another IFCN approved website in India. He said that initially fact checkers used to see posts that would say taking a hot water bath would protect people against the coronavirus. Gradually, they saw posts about a bomb blast in China, claiming that the Chinese government was killing their own citizens.

Now there are even videos of people who are claiming to have contracted the virus, and are telling you how the virus can be contracted. “It’s quite difficult for us to debunk those videos, because they’re coming from the remotest parts of the country, like a village in Bihar," the fact checker said.

Fact checkers look at the videos frame-by-frame to identify other identifiable elements. “It’s all about the details," the fact checker said. “You might see a hoarding, a milestone or something else that lets you identify where the video is coming from. We then contact the police or other authorities of that area to ascertain the validity of the information in the video," he said.

According to Saurabh Shukla, Founder and Editor-In-Chief of NewsMobile, posts about covid-19 which are absolutely incorrect or misleading are coming from both within the country and abroad. “There has been a huge jump in this," he said. Some posts are also about morphed images claiming to be from the World Health Organisation (WHO). Shukla said that while TikTok has been the “biggest culprit" in India, the distribution of such posts is happening through all other platforms as well. Factly’s Dubbudu mentioned that Sharechat is a popular platform for the spread of fake news around the virus in the vernacular audience.

A content moderator from TikTok’s moderation team in Gurugram said the platform has seen a lot of hate speech around covid-19 over the past month. He also said that moderators have been given a stricter set of guidelines to follow when taking posts down.

Most fact checkers though agree that misinformation isn’t necessarily coming from social media posts alone. Organisations like NewsMobile have also busted articles published by national news organisations. Shukla mentioned an instance where a national media organisation published a news story and had to retract it later since NewsMobile found the information in the story to be fake.

Fact checking organisations like NewsMobile usually identify fake posts through user reports and tip-offs, or through their tie-ups with platforms like Facebook. According to Shukla, there has been a significant increase in these tip-offs. He says that the actual number of misleading posts could be in the millions.

On the one hand, these posts sound harmless. After all, why would an educated person believe that gargling with hot water will keep you safe from a virus that’s infected millions worldwide. However, the impact could be grave in many cases. Shukla explained that there have been misleading articles and posts about hospitals being sealed due to coronavirus cases, which could deter people from going to that hospital even when they’re really in need.

Social media platforms haven’t particularly ignored this problem either. According to Facebook spokesperson, the world’s largest social network took down 40 million posts related to covid-19 globally in March this year. These were based on 4000 articles by Facebook’s independent fact-checking partners, which includes NewsMobile.

Facebook puts warning labels on posts that have been busted by fact checkers. “When people saw those warning labels, 95% of the time they did not go on to view the original content," the spokesperson said. “To date, we’ve also removed hundreds of thousands of pieces of misinformation that could lead to imminent physical harm," the spokesperson added.

Similarly, Twitter has removed 2230 tweets since March 18, which is when the company updated its policies. “Our automated systems have challenged more than 3.4 million accounts targeting manipulative discussions around covid-19," the company said in a tweet. In a statement given to Mint, Twitter said it has broadened its “definition of harm to address content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources with the intent to influencer people into acting against recommended guidance".

While fact-checkers like Shukla say that TikTok has been the least effective in managing misinformation during the pandemic, the platform has put out posts about its initiatives too. Covid-related hashtags on TikTok appear with a public service announcement about its guidelines. In a blog post, TikTok said it has “heightened" moderation efforts and “have been monitoring and systematically removing content" from the platform that violates its community guidelines. But unlike Facebook and WhatsApp, TikTok doesn’t seem to have tried to work with fact checkers or professionals to keep its platform clean.

There are roadblocks too, since the line between blocking content for being misleading and impeding free speech or violating privacy is quite thin. For instance, WhatsApp recently announced that it will recognise texts that are highly forwarded and not allow users to send them to multiple people or groups at a time. However, while WhatsApp can identify such texts, it cannot read the content in these texts. If it did, it would be a violation of user privacy and the platforms end-to-end encryption would have to be removed.

NewsMobile’s Shukla says it’s important for users to be involved in the process proactively too. Readers and social media users must try to verify information themselves and try to follow only verified sources.

