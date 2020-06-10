Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Modi, Netanyahu discuss expanding cooperation in R&D in vaccines, diagnostics
Covid-19: Modi, Netanyahu discuss expanding cooperation in R&D in vaccines, diagnostics

1 min read . 10 Jun 2020

They also reviewed cooperation in areas of health tech, agri innovation, defence and IT

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had a phone conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel and they discussed expanding cooperation in R&D in vaccines, therapeutics & diagnostics in the wake of Covid-19. They also reviewed cooperation in areas of health tech, agri innovation, defence and IT.

Modi reiterated his warm congratulations for Netanyahu's recent assumption of office, and expressed confidence that the India-Israel partnership would continue to flourish under PM Netanyahu's leadership and guidance, said Prime Minister's Office.

"The leaders discussed the potential areas in which India and Israel could expand their cooperation in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, including research and development efforts in the fields of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. They agreed to maintain the ongoing exchanges between expert teams of both countries, and also concurred that the fruits of such collaboration should be made available for the wider benefit of humanity," PMO said in a statement.

The leaders reviewed other important topics on the bilateral agenda, and agreed that the post-coronavirus world would create further avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships in many areas.

They assessed tremendous scope for expanding the already robust India-Israel collaboration in areas like health technology, agricultural innovation, defence-cooperation and information technology.

Both leaders agreed to remain in regular touch to share assessments and consult each other on the emerging opportunities and challenges in the changing global scenario.

