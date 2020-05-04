NEW DELHI: After meetings with South Asian countries and the G20 developed and developing nations on the novel coronavirus disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday take part in a virtual meeting of leaders of the Non-Aligned Countries who will be discussing the economic and other implications of the pandemic, a person familiar with the matter said.

The meeting comes as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to sicken people around the world. According to the US-based Johns Hopkins University’s Covid-19 tracker, the global tally of infected people is inching towards the 3.5 million mark with the number of deaths standing at more than 245,000 in 185 countries and regions across the world on Sunday.

This will be Modi’s first attendance at a Non-Aligned countries meet.

India has so far cleared the despatch of the anti malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and paracetamol to 108 countries. HCQ is seen by some as a possible treatment for those affected by Covid-19. India has also sent medical teams for assistance to countries like the Maldives and Kuwait.

Share Via