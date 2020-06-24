Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3890 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally of covid-19 positive cases to 142900.

Active cases however, are at 62,354 in the state and total patients discharged so far are 73,792.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 1118 new cases today taking the city's tally to 69,528. With 38 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 3,964. Active cases in Mumbai are 28,548 and 37,008 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor with total covid-19 cases saw 220 new cases today with the total number of cases at 27880. No new death was reported from Thane today. Active cases in Thane are at 15328 and 11,778 patients have recovered.

The state registered 208 deaths today. Of these 72 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and the rest 136 are from the previous period, the state public health department said. With this, total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease has gone up to 6,739.

Mortality rate in the state is at 4.72% and recovery rate is at 51.64%.

Currently, 5,57,948 people are in home quarantine and 33581 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 823775 laboratory samples, 1,42900 have been tested positive (17.34%) for covid-19 until today.

