Home >News >India >Covid-19: Mumbai bars Metropolis Lab from testing for four weeks
Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) advise residents about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dharavi, Mumbai

Covid-19: Mumbai bars Metropolis Lab from testing for four weeks

1 min read . 11 Jun 2020 Kalpana Pathak, Leroy Leo

  • The ban comes in the wake of complaints of delays in preparing covid-19 test reports
  • Delays in report leads to delay in contact tracing thereby delay in treatment and in some cases, death, the BMC said

Mumbai/ New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday barred Metropolis Laboratory, Mumbai's largest private laboratory, from conducting coronavirus tests for the next four weeks.

The ban comes in the wake of complaints of delays in preparing covid-19 test reports.

"The lab has been barred from sample collection and testing for four weeks in BMC's jurisdiction," said a BMC official.

A spokesperson for Metropolis was not immediately available for comment.

According to a June 5 direction from BMC all covid-19 samples must be tested within 24 hours.

Delays in report leads to delay in contact tracing thereby delay in treatment and in some cases, death, the BMC said.

With 54085 cases, Mumbai has the maximum number of cases in the state. While active cases are at 27915, the city has registered 1954 deaths.

The current count of covid-19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 97648.

The state recorded the highest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus cases on Thursday with 3607 new covid-19 cases.

3,590 COVID-19 patients have died in the state, including 152 deaths in the past 24 hours.

