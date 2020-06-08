Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,553 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 88,528.

Active cases however, are at 44,374 and total patients discharged so far are 40,975.

Of the total cases Mumbai's tally was at 50,085. Active cases in Mumbai are at 26,345. The city's death toll stood at 1,702.

After Mumbai, Thane reported most number of cases at 13,528 with active cases at 8,110 and total deaths at 336.

With 109 new deaths reported today, total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease has gone up to 3,169.

Out of the total deaths reported today, 32 deaths occurred in the last two days and the rest are from the period 3 May to 5 June 2020, the state public health department said. Out of the 77 deaths in this period, 51 were recorded in Mumbai, eight in Aurangabad, three in Ratnagiri, four in Dhule, one each in Ahmednagar, Bhivandi, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kalyan-Dombivali, Nashik, Pune, Solapur, Thane, Ulhasnagar, and Vasai-Virar

Recovery rate in the state is 46.28% while mortality rate is at 3.57%.

Currently, 5,64,736 people are in home quarantine. There are 75,759 beds available in quarantine institutions and 26,760 people are in institutional quarantine currently, the public health department said.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 3654 active containment zones in the state currently.

Out of 5,64,331 laboratory samples, 88,528 have been tested positive (15.68%) for COVID-19 until today, the state's public health department said in a press statement.

