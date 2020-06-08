Covid-19: Mumbai crosses 50,000 cases, Maharashtra at 88,528

Out of the total deaths reported today, 32 deaths occurred in the last two days and the rest are from the period 3 May to 5 June 2020, the state public health department said. Out of the 77 deaths in this period, 51 were recorded in Mumbai, eight in Aurangabad, three in Ratnagiri, four in Dhule, one each in Ahmednagar, Bhivandi, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kalyan-Dombivali, Nashik, Pune, Solapur, Thane, Ulhasnagar, and Vasai-Virar