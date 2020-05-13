Covid-19: Mumbai gets over 5,000 volunteers in four days

MUMBAI: The call for volunteers by Mumbai has helped India's maximum city get more than 5,000 volunteers to fight covid-19. These volunteers registered in just four days via online ticketing platform, BookMyShow, and will work with the state and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) covid-19 cell.

"To fight the pandemic, the BMC and the government of Maharashtra need the support of volunteers in red zones and we are helping them gather this support, by putting out a ‘call for volunteer’ to citizens, across medical and non-medical assistance fields," said BookMyShow in an emailed statement to Mint.

BookMyShow is reaching out to millions of its users across Mumbai through email, message and push notifications.

The platform is also assisting the BMC in addressing citizens' queries on the official covid-19 telephone helpline number - 1916, handling thousands of calls from concerned citizens each day.

With covid-19 cases increasing rapidly--as on Tuesday, Mumbai reported 14,947 cases and 556 deaths--volunteer services are urgently needed to prevent the further spread of covid-19. The state government has been calling for volunteers so that the work is shared and the existing manpower is not strained.

Nearly 800 deputed staff members at the state election commission will also join the BMC's covid-19 cell.

"Right now, we have a total of 3,668 staff members, which include clerks, ward boys, cleaners, junior doctors and technicians. We have also written to SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) and we are expecting nearly 30 engineers from there. Further, we have around 4,000 community health volunteers. The total manpower at BMC is 1.04 lakh staff members," said Milin Sawant, deputy municipal commissioner, BMC.

If the need arises, BMC may call the staff of its real estate development arm, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), to join the force.

On Tuesday, Mint reported that the state may call around 5000 government doctors from other districts in Maharashtra to help fight the virus' spread in the city.

Currently, around 11,000 doctors---government and private-- are assisting the state in fighting the pandemic. On 6 May, the state had asked the city’s private medical practitioners to report to work immediately and mandatorily serve covid-19 patients for at least 15 days. Till 11 May, the state had received 7000 applications for the same.

"The lockdown has meant we postpone the number of cases coming at one time. And the state is looking at being prepared. In some districts there are no or very few cases. Doctors can be called from there," said Dr Shivkumar Utture, President, Maharashtra Medical Council.

Dr Utture added that the due to high number of cases, many doctors are overworked. More number of doctors would mean the existing doctors could take a few days off from work and rest.

"Medical practitioners have been working continuously for the last two months. The idea is to give them some rest so that they do not fall sick. Besides, we need to augment medical staff in the quarantine centres too. Calling in doctors from other districts will help," added Dr Utture.

To address the increasing number of covid-19 positive cases the state government has been creating various quarantine facilities, the latest being the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) exhibition ground which is being transformed into a quarantine centre of over 1000 beds. It had last month transformed the NSCI dome in Worli, into a 300-bed quarantine facility.

A state government doctor who did not wish to be quoted said the government is working on a plan where medical staff, if working for a week, would be given the next week off to rest. "In the next two months, we are going to need many more people to work in the medical sector, at least twice the number that is working right now," he said.

