Covid-19: Mumbai lets some patients recover at home to free up hospital beds

Under the new system, patients who test positive and have minimum symptoms or are relatively young and can practise social distancing at home, instead of being admitted to a CCC, will now be asked to stay home and recuperate. The CCCs will now be used to monitor patients with moderate symptoms, where they will be provided supplementary oxygen so that their condition does not deteriorate. This will restrict the number of patients who can be admitted to DCHCs and DCHs to only those who have severe symptoms and need active medical care.