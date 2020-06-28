Covid-19: Mumbai Police urge people to be within 2 km radius of home

MUMBAI : In the bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, Mumbai Police on Sunday urged residents not to move beyond two-km radius of their homes and all movements be restricted to for essential activities only.

"As the city reopens in phases under the guidelines of the State Government, it has been observed that many are violating the norms. We appeal Mumbaikars to act responsibly and follow these guidelines at all times so that we can defeat covid-19," the Mumbai Police tweeted.

The department added that visit to market, salons, barbers shops, etc shall be restricted to those within 2 km radius from residence only. Movement outside this is strictly prohibited.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state by the covid-19 pandemic with a tally of 1.59 lakh cases. Of these, over 74000 are in Mumbai alone. Over 7,000 people have died of covid-19 in the state so far.

"While moving outdoors, wearing of face mask is compulsory. Similarly, outdoor movement for the purpose of exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of two km from the place of residence."

Shops and markets not following the social distancing guidelines will be closed down. No movement of people, except for essential activities, is allowed during the night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am. Any violation of the night curfew shall be strictly penalized. All vehicles found plying away from their local area without a valid reason will be compulsorily impounded.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that lockdown will not be lifted in the state which continues to post record surge in new cases of covid-19.

Thackeray however, added that relaxations would be extended in the state, step-by-step.

“Lockdown will not be lifted after June 30 as the risk of infection is not over yet. We are extending relaxations step by step," Thackeray said in an online address to the state.

"It is absolutely necessary that we all follow the norms of personal safety and social distancing. Many people in the city have been found violating these norms, thereby endangering their own health as well as that of others in their vicinity," he said.

Hence, the police have appealed to all citizens to strictly adhere to the lockdown guidelines as issued by the state government.

Social distancing norms are to be followed compulsorily at all times and strict action will be taken against all persons who violate them, Mumbai Police said.

