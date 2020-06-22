Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday reported 3,721 new Covid-19 cases, thus taking the state's tally of Covid-19 positive cases to 1,35,796.

Active cases, however, are at 61,793 in the state and total number of patients discharged so far are 67,706.

The state's capital, Mumbai, reported 1,098 new cases on Monday taking the mega city's tally to 67,586. With 20 more deaths reported in last 24 hours, Mumbai's death toll stands at 3,737. Active cases in Mumbai are 29,720 and 34,121 patients have recovered so far.

Thane is the next biggest contributor with total Covid-19 case count rising by 140, taking the total number of cases to 25,390 and death toll is at 732. Active cases in Thane are 14,555 and 10102 patients have recovered so far.

The state registered 62 deaths today. Total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease has gone up to 6,283. Mortality rate in the state is at 4.63%

Currently, 6,01,182 people are in home quarantine and 26,910 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 7,87,419 laboratory samples, 1,35,796 have been tested positive (17.24%) for Covid-19 till date.

Meanwhile, Dharavi reported 14 new cases today taking the number of postive cases in the slum cluster to 2,184. Total number of recovered patients from Dharavi, Asia's largest slum colony, has been at 1,060.

On Sunday, Centre had showered praises on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for actively chasing the virus in Dharavi which brought down the growth rate of infection in the area to 1.02% in June from 12% in April.

