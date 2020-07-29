Mumbai: Country's financial capital Mumbai, on Wednesday, reported 1109 new covid-19 cases, up from 700 reported on Tuesday.

With this, total number of cases in Mumbai have reached 1,11,991. Active cases in the city however are at 20,123 and 85327 patients have recovered.

The city reported 60 deaths today, taking the total tally to 6247.

The state however, reported 9211 cases in total today, taking the tally to 400651.

While the state has 1,46,129 active cases, 2,39,755 patients have been discharged so far. Today, 7478 patients were discharged.

With 298 new deaths reported today, Maharashtra's covid-19 death tally stands at 14,463. Mortality rate in the state is 3.61%, while recovery rate is at 59.84%.

Thane is the next biggest contributor after Mumbai saw 231 new cases today with the total number of covid-19 cases at 90283.

Active cases in Thane are at 32537 and 55250 patients have recovered. With 13 new covid-19 related deaths reported today, Thane so far has seen 2495 covid-19 deaths.

Currently, 8,88,623 people are in-home quarantine and 40,777 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 20,16,234 laboratory samples, 4,00,651 have been tested positive (19.87%) for covid-19 until today.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has conducted over 5,00,000 covid-19 tests for so far as part of its "missionuniversaltesting".

"We are committed towards ensuring a Coronavirus-free Mumbai," said the BMC today.

