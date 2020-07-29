Mumbai: A municipal health worker while conducting screening for COVID-19 at a children's home in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Covid-19: Mumbai reports 1109 new cases, Maharashtra's tally crosses 4 lakh

1 min read . 09:41 PM IST

With this, total number of cases in Mumbai have reached 1,11,991. Active cases in the city however are at 20,123 and 85,327 patients have recovered