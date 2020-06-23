Covid-19: Muslims from India will not go to Saudi Arabia to perform Haj 2020

Late last night, Saudi Arabia Ministry of Haj and Umrah issued a statement saying, “Due to Corona pandemic and the risks of Coronavirus spreading in crowded spaces and large gatherings, it has been decided that Haj for this year (1441 H/ 2020 AD) will be held whereby a very limited number of pilgrims from various nationalities who already reside in Saudi Arabia, would be able to perform it. This decision is taken to ensure Haj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective while observing all preventative measures and the necessary social distancing protocols."