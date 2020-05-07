NEW DELHI: Pune-based MyLab Discovery Solutions has expanded its capacity to produce 200,000 reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR tests kits per day. The company said it will soon produce enough kits to reduce India’s dependence on imports amid the covid-19 pandemic.

The company is one of the first manufacturers of RT-PCR test kit, which has proven to be the ‘gold standard’ of covid-19 diagnosis.

“We have already ramped up. Right now, we are closing all our backlog. This week we should touch 1 million total supplies of test kits, and next week onwards we will produce almost 1.5 million test kits per week," MyLab managing director Hasmukh Rawal told Mint.

So far, Mylab has already manufactured 6.5 lakh test kits and has supplied these to 140 sites including labs and hospitals in over 20 states of India, as per the release.

MyLabs had recently received funding from Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India, and AP Globale chairman Abhijit Pawar to scale-up manufacturing operations.

MyLab today said it has received approval from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for its RNA extraction kit, Maverick, to further streamline the RT-PCR testing process. RNA extraction kits are used to draw out RNA, which are single strand genetic materials of viruses, from samples which are then converted into reverse-transcribed into DNA.

Mylab had last month started collaboration with Biocon’s contract research arm Syngene International Ltd, under which the Pune-based firm started procuring fluorophore from Syngene, a raw material for reagent and the probe. The move was on account of a global shortfall for this material, and the collaboration made MyLab’s testing kits indigenous, Rawal had said then.

Since it received approval for the RT-PCR test kits in March, MyLab has emerged as a prominent player in the diagnostic test kit space for covid-19.

