Covid-19: Navi Mumbai mayor urges state govt to shut APMC market

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai mayor Jaywant Sutar has urged the state government to shut agricultural produce market committee (APMC) market in Vashi after total number of cases in the region touched 395 on Thursday. This comes a month after the Vashi market resumed operations.

"When we had detected a few positive cases, we had requested the state government to seal the market but in vain. Now that cases are increasing, we have put in a request again," Jaywant Sutar told Mint on a call.

Sutar said the rise in the number of covid-19 cases has severely hit supplies and there is fear among traders and buyers. Food grains are the only items that are supplied to retail markets via APMCs, while for vegetables and fruits, the state allowed direct supply from farms to retailers.

Last month, APMC had put curbs on the number of trucks entering its premises. From 1200, it was down to 300 trucks. The number of people who could enter the market from the suppliers side was also restricted to 1,500 per day, down from 6000.

To avoid crowding, the APMC authorities had issued special identity cards approved by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and endorsed by the Maharashtra police.

Maharahstra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an all-party meet with opposition leaders at 2 pm today to discuss and prepare a plan to contain the spread of covid-19 and an exit plan from the lockdown.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have been on the rise even as the state has been under a lockdown for over a month.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 1,233 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of positive cases to 16,758.

Mumbai, Pune and Thane are the worst-affected regions in Maharashtra. While Mumbai has reported nearly 10,000 coronavirus cases so far (9,945), Pune has over 2,000 Covid-19 cases and 1,404 are infected in Thane.

