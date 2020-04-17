Covid-19: NBFCs, rural construction activities exempt from lockdown restrictions

NEW DELHI: The Union home ministry on Friday said it has exempted some more activities, from adhering to lockdown restrictions, including the functioning of Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and construction work in rural areas.

NBFCs, including housing finance companies (HFCs) and micro-finance institutions, effective 20 April, will be exempt from the restrictions during the extended lockdown but will be required to work with least possible staffing and maintain social distancing.

Functioning of co-operative credit societies, construction activities in rural areas, including water supply and sanitation related work, laying of power transmission lines and telecom optical fiber and cable, and related activities will also be allowed.

Harvesting, processing, packaging, sale and marketing of bamboo, coconut, arecanut, cocoa, spices plantations have also been allowed.

The government on Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown to May 3, while allowing key sectors such as agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, e-commerce and industries to come back online in a staggered manner, starting 20 April.

The first phase of the lockdown, effective 25 March, was scheduled to end on 14 April but a surge in cases despite the prohibitory measures in place didn’t allow that.

India has continued to see a rise in covid-19 cases despite weeks of lockdown. Total number of covid-19 cases in the country has gone up to 13,387 while the death toll has risen to 437, according to the Union health ministry. In the past 24 hours, 1,007 fresh Covid-19 infections and 23 deaths were reported. Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 3,205 cases and 194 deaths.

The home ministry today clarified that the easing of lockdown measures will not apply in containment zones and added that the permissions are conditional and will be withdrawn immediately if rules are not followed.

“Until April 20, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be evaluated on how much the lockdown is being followed," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said while extending the lockdown.

"Areas that will succeed in this litmus test, which will not be in the hotspot category, and will have less likelihood to turn into a hotspot may be allowed to open up select necessary activities from April 20." he had said.