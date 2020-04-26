Covid-19: Need for a new development model, become self-reliant, says RSS chief

NEW DELHI : The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) broke its silence on the nationwide lockdown for the first time and backed the efforts of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to members of RSS through video conferencing, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that there was a need to become self-reliant and efforts should be made to indigenously produced goods.

"We have to come up with our new model of development which makes us self-reliant. As much as possible use indigenous goods and try to live without using imported items," said Bhagwat who was speaking from Nagpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Friday that the biggest lesson from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was that it has taught us to become self-reliant. Modi said that although people have been saying this for ages, the country has to become self-sufficient.

This is first time in the lockdown that RSS has come out in support of the union government and steps being taken by it to fight against coronavirus pandemic. During the address, Bhagwat also asked all members of the RSS that they should continue to help the poor, needy and financially weaker sections. RSS chief said that the organisation does not differentiate between people.

"RSS is active during lockdown, its work has taken shape of relief activities. Serve people without discrimination as all who need help are our own. It is our duty to help in this time of crisis," Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat further said that people should follow the guidelines given the union government for the lockdown and all efforts to help people should be done after taking prior permission from the authorities and after taking precautions.

"Keep social distancing. If we will be fit then we can deliver work on the ground. RSS has stopped all programs till June. We should follow rules and regulations. It is our society and we have to involve ourselves in service of this society," added Bhagwat.

