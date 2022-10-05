Dr Rajendra Singh, member NDMA, came up with a suggestion that wearing of masks be continued up to November 15 in view of coming festivals.
Delhi Police Commissioner sought clarity and complete set of instructions on the enforcement of mask mandate.
The Chief Secretary suggested that a “self discipline mode" may be tried now as the public is well aware of its responsibilities and what constitutes a COVID-appropriate behaviour.
The meeting chaired by LG V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in attendance, summarily agreed that though wearing of masks was useful in maintaining a COVID-appropriate behaviour, the order of compulsory wearing of masks under the Epidemic Act may not be extended beyond September 30.
The DDMA also gave its nod to dismantle the Covid care centres erected on the properties of Radha Soami Satsang, Chhattarpur, Swan Kirpal, Burari, and Sant Nirankari, Burari and vacate their land. It was also decided that the medical equipment would be transferred to the hospitals where it was needed. There were 11 Covid care centres established in the national capital due to a spike in cases.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 74 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent. No Covid-related fatality was reported, the department had said in its latest bulletin. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 359. A total of 262 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.
There are 45 containment zones in Delhi, it added. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.
