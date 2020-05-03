No fresh case of covid-19 was confirmed in Kerala, while one more infected person recovered, on Sunday, according to a statement by the state health minister K K Shailaja in a press statement.

Kerala has a total 499 cases, 95 active infections and 401 recovered cases so far. The state has 21,720 persons are under observation in districts, 388 of them quarantined in hospitals and the rest in their homes.

So far, 32,217 samples have been sent for testing by the state and the results of 31,611 returned as negative. As part of sentinel surveillance, 2,391 samples were collected separately and tested from people in the high-risk group— such as healthcare workers, migrant labourers and those with higher public contacts. Out of these, 1,683 samples have tested negative.

Kerala has 84 hotspots, and four new places were declared hotspots on Sunday.

