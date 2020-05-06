Covid-19: No new coronavirus case in Kerala, seven more recover

Ernakulam: Kerala recorded no fresh infections on Wednesday, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan— its third such day in the last four days. Meanwhile, seven more people recovered from the infections, he said. The developments are a major relief for the state, as it braces for a massive influx of likely infections from stranded Keralites in foreign countries going to be airlifted by the center from Thursday onwards.

Kerala has 30 active patients till Wednesday, out of the 502 total recorded cases. The state has put in observation 14,670 people, 268 of them in hospitals and the rest in their houses. The state has tested 34,591 samples tested, 34063 tested negative. Eight out of the total 14 districts have zero covid-19 patients as of now, he said. They are Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala is supposed to receive the most number of evacuees in the repatriation exercise undertaken by the center using Air India flights. The state will receive 15 flights in four weeks, out of the total 64, and two of them will be arriving on Thursday, the CM said. One flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi will arrive at Cochin International Airport at 9.40 pm and another from Dubai to Kozhikode will arrive at 10.30 pm.

Security measures are beefed in view of the development in all four international airports in the state, said the CM. One Director General of Police each is deployed to coordinate the efforts in all four airports, he added. Vijayan on Tuesday had announced that the evacuees will be screened for symptoms and directly taken from the airport to the state's mandatory quarantine for a week. Some three lakh isolation beds are arranged for this effort. On Wednesday, Vijayan said that pregnant women will be exempted from the mandatory quarantine. He also requested journalists to hold back from directly approaching the returnees for interviews citing safety concerns.

Vijayan also reiterated the demand for special trains to bring back stranded Keralites in other states. More than 1200 students are stranded in other Indian states. "If we get a special train from Delhi, students from other states can reach Delhi and start their return journey. We have requested Delhi chief minister to formally communicate with this to the Railways," he said.

Since the borders were opened, 6702 people have returned to the state, Vijayan said. A total of 2,03,189 have registered to return with the state, 69,108 have requested for passes to return and 38,862 passes have been issued so far, he said.

Meanwhile, the state has decided to restart paused exam procedures between 21 and 29 May.

