Amid surging cases of novel coronavirus in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday told Delhi High Court that it is not planning a night curfew in the city as of now.

The court was told by Aam Aadmi Party government that there would be no night curfew in place either in Delhi or parts of it.

The submission was made before a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad in response to the court's query on November 26 as to whether night curfew would be imposed in Delhi to contain spread of COVID-19 infection, as has been done in some other states.

In a status report filed in court, the Delhi government, represented by senior advocate Sandeep Sethi and additional standing counsel Satyakam, has said that it has for now issued an order directing that status quo be maintained with regard to permitted and restricted activities in the city till December 31.

"Therefore, no new activity has been permitted/ allowed till December 31," the report said.

Furthermore, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government also informed the court that it has collected over ₹17 crore as fine against over 2 lakh challans issued in respect of COVID violations. It also informed HC that Delhi Police has so far collected fine of over ₹27 crore against over 5 lakh challans issued.

Apart from this, the Delhi High Court directed the AAP government to "focus on testing and tracing" to deal with the COVID-19 infections numbers in the national capital.

The bench also said that the time to declare results should be brought down to within 24 hours from 48 hours or more even now.

The court said the labs can message the results to people on their mobile numbers, which are taken at time of sample collection, and it can be put up on the websites later.

The directions and suggestions by the court came while hearing a PIL by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking increase in the COVID-19 testing numbers in the national capital and getting speedy results.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 3,944 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5.78 lakh on Wednesday, while 82 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,342, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the record 78,949 tests conducted the previous day, including 36,370 RT-PCR tests, while the positivity rate dropped to five per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

This is the highest number of tests conducted in a day till date in the city.

Eighty-two fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 9,342.

