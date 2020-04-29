Covid-19: No pay during April and May, SpiceJet tells pilots

NEW DELHI : Pilots of domestic carrier SpiceJet Ltd, which is currently grounded due to the ongoing lockdown, will not be getting any salaries for April and May, while those flying cargo flights will be getting paid only for the block hours flown, the airline said in a letter to its staff.

"We will not be getting any salary for April and May 2020. Those of us who have been flying cargo, will get paid for the block hours flown," the airlines chief of flight operations Captain Gurchran Arora said in a mail to the airline's pilots.

A copy of the mail has been reviewed by Mint.

SpiceJet had earlier in March announced a 10-30% pay cut for all its employees across top and mid rung levels due to the impact of covid-19 on its operations.

"As of today, 16% of our aircraft and 20% of our pilots are flying. We are doing this by flying our five cargo aircraft and also flying more 'cargo on seat' on our passenger aircraft," Arora said in the mail.

"Over the coming weeks, we intend to increase the number of aircraft flying to more than 50% and the number of pilots flying to 100%," Arora added.

Indian airlines are facing a debilitating cash crunch due to grounding of flight operations as a result of government’s decision to initiate a lockdown to contain covis-19, which has claimed over 200,000 lives globally.

Airlines like Vistara, GoAir, AirAsia India, Air India, apart from SpiceJet, have initiated measures like salary cuts and leave without pay for its staff to contain escalating costs.

National carrier Air India Ltd has initiated as much as 10% salary cut for its employees, while GoAir has cut upto 30% of staff salary. Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, have initiated salary cuts for its senior staff while implementing leave without pay for a section of its staff.

India's largest airline IndiGo has however rolled back its proposed salary cut for April for a large majority of its staff. All workers at the budget airline, barring senior executives who volunteered for pay cuts, will now receive their full salary for April, the airline said in an internal communication last week.

The grounding of flights has dried up revenue for the sector and the domestic aviation industry will lose millions of dollars more in the coming days due to the lockdown.

India’s aviation industry is expected to post losses of $3-3.6 billion in the June quarter because of covid-19, with airlines sharing the bulk of the hit, aviation consultancy firm Capa India had said in a report last week. The sector, battered by the pandemic, is also expected to see sharp declines in both domestic and international passenger traffic, it said.

Share Via