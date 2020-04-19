Covid-19: No relaxation of lockdown in Delhi, says Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that there will be no relaxation in lifting of the lockdown from 20 April as the number of coronavirus (covid-19) cases continue to rise in the national capital. Kejriwal said the state government will review its decision after a week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week had said areas that do not have any hotspots or show improvement in reducing the number of cases will see some relaxation in the lockdown. He announced extending the national lockdown till 3 May.

Delhi has the second highest number of cases, after Maharashtra, with 1,893 infected patients. Kejriwal said even though Delhi accounts for 2% of India’s population, the cases account for 12% of the total in the country. Delhi has 77 containment zones, which have been sealed to control the spread of the deadly disease.

“We need to decide if there should be a relaxation in Delhi. According to the central government notification, containment zones and hotspots should not be given a relaxation. Delhi has 11 districts and all have cases. We have also held meetings with experts. The last few days have seen a spike in total cases, we have also started testing more. Yesterday, of the tests we did, 25% tested positive. All the patients are asymptomatic. They didn’t know they had coronavirus. This is even more worrying," Kejriwal said, addressing a digital press conference.

Delhi conducted 736 tests on Saturday, of which, 186 were positive. The phased relaxation from 20 April has allowed resuming agricultural and manufacturing activities. As the national capital, Delhi has had the largest number of foreign travellers, and the religious congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, a mosque located in the heart of the city, has led to high number of cases, Kejriwal said.

“I also want to give a relaxation. People are facing a lot of trouble. If we give that relaxation and the situation worsens, then we won’t be able to forgive ourselves. The situation is worrying but we don’t need to panic. We need to work to reduce this. Currently, there are 1,900 cases in Delhi. If there was no lockdown, imagine the effect there would have been. Other countries are suffering because they don’t have enough ICU’s, ventilators," he said.

Of the people who tested positive on Saturday, is a man who had volunteered at one of the government food centres in Delhi.

“When we spoke to one of the persons who tested positive, he said that he was helping in one of the food centres. We have ordered that the people who come to that food centre, they go through rapid testing. We will also test all the officials who are giving out food in all the centres," he said.

“The number of containment zones has also gone up. Random testing in containment zones showed that when people followed the restrictions, there were no new cases. Where people didn’t follow, the number of cases increased," Kejriwal added.

On Saturday, over 25 members of a family who stay in the same lane in Delhi's Jahangirpuri tested positive. The lane was part of one of the 77 containment zones.