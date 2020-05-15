As the number of Covid-19 containment zones are reducing in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budha Nagar in Noida, the state government has eased the standards and guidelines for the present number of containment zones in that area.

The district administration in a fresh order has redefined the entire containment zone.

According to the new order, District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. said that according to the standards of the Union Health Ministry, there was a procedure to seal any area for 28 days where there were cases. But now, the state government has decided on new standards for the containment zones.

"Now, we have excluded many residential areas from the containment zones and after 21 days if any infected patient's report comes negative there will be no sealing in the area, the District Magistrate said."

However, the order also said that all theses de-contained areas shall be supervised from time to time by the medical teams and they shall carry such containment activities as they deem necessary, up to 28 days after latest negative case.

The District Magistrate has also invited suggestions and appeals from the public saying it can be sent on the official email ID.

Currently, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in Gautam Budha Nagar stands at 238, including two CRPF personnel, according to district officials. Three deaths have so far been recorded in the area, the officials added.

