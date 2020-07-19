NEW DELHI : Neighbouring Delhi, Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district which includes Noida city has become the first district in the state to cross the 4,000 mark. On Saturday, Noida reported 90 new COVID-19 patients which pushed its tally of cases to 4,024.

In terms of highest overall positive cases, the next two districts are adjoining Ghaziabad (3,902) and state capital Lucknow (3,610), according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, however, stood at 953 on Saturday as 102 more patients got discharged since Friday.

So far, 3,033 COVID-19 patients have got discharged from hospitals in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the highest for any district. The recovery rate here improved slightly to 75.37 per cent from 74.39 per cent on Friday, it added.

Till now, 38 people here have died due to COVID-19 and the mortality rate of positive patients in the district improved slightly to 0.94 per cent from 0.96 per cent on Friday and 0.95 per cent on Thursday, according to the statistics.

While Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest number of overall positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, Lucknow has the maximum active cases (2,144) followed by Ghaziabad (1,534), showed the data updated till 3 pm on Saturday.

Around 40 per cent of the 17,264 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh are in six of the 75 districts in the state, an official data said on Saturday.

The six districts, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi and Jhansi, also account for 31 per cent of the 1,108 COVID-related deaths in the state, the data showed.

These districts have 6,890 active COVID-19 cases, according to a data issued by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a period of 24 hour.

Lucknow has the maximum number of active cases at 2,144, followed by Ghaziabad (1,534), Gautam Buddh Nagar (953), Kanpur Nagar (896), Varanasi (682) and Jhansi (681), it showed. So far, 1,108 COVID-related deaths have been reported across the state of which 344 (31.04 per cent) were from these six districts, according to the data.

