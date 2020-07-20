Covid-19 not the only battle for HDFC Bank, CEO Aditya Puri’s successor is key

MUMBAI: In an environment rife with volatility, HDFC Bank’s steady performance gives the much needed comfort to investors.

India’s most valuable lender may have missed street estimates on net profit but core performance shone at a time when the pandemic had made it near impossible for anyone to grow.

The 15% growth in operating profit on the back of a stellar 20% growth in loan book and an enviable net interest margin of 4.2% will give investors the comfort they need. Where it could not grow, HDFC Bank chopped its operating expenses to arrive at the taken-for-granted 20% growth in net profit.

But the bank cannot leave the covid-19 battle without scars. Retail loan originations fell by a whopping 70% during the quarter. Credit card sourcing dropped 87% while card spends declined by 44%. The adjoining chart shows the effect of the pandemic on various segments of the bank’s loan book.

But growth is not what HDFC Bank is after, according to outgoing chief Aditya Puri. The lender is known the most for its enviable asset quality. The 1.36% gross bad loan ratio for the June quarter would win points from investors. HDFC Bank saw the borrowers availing moratorium fall to 9% of its loan book, one of the lowest in the industry. In absolute terms, ₹90,296 crore of the bank’s loan book is under moratorium.

Analysts believe the bulk of the moratorium has been in the retail loan portfolio. The management said that 98% of these accounts have gotten their salary credits indicating that borrowers availed of moratorium more as caution rather than inability to pay. That said, a surge in bad loans once the moratorium period concludes in August, cannot be ruled out. The lender has beefed up provisions anticipating such risks. It has a contingency provision of ₹4,000 crore and a floating provision of ₹1,450 crore which should offer protection.

A key overhang on its stock is the issue of succession. Puri retires in October and the bank is yet to announce a successor. For HDFC Bank, succession is more crucial than others given that Puri has been at the helm of India’s largest bank since its inception in 1994.

Puri has indicated that the bank’s successor would be from within. According to analysts at Jefferies, the new head would have to keep the team together as also rationalise the loan portfolio to small businesses. “CEO succession remains an important event in the near term and a key monitorable," wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Even as a successor remains to be named, HDFC Bank has seen big exits from its management. Puri clarified over the weekend that these exits were already planned and not a surprise.

The pandemic has made it difficult for HDFC Bank to maintain its historic performance. The lender has shown that consistency is rewarded. A successor to Puri is more crucial now than before.

