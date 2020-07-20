Covid-19 not the only battle for HDFC Bank, CEO Aditya Puri’s successor is key

Analysts believe the bulk of the moratorium has been in the retail loan portfolio. The management said that 98% of these accounts have gotten their salary credits indicating that borrowers availed of moratorium more as caution rather than inability to pay. That said, a surge in bad loans once the moratorium period concludes in August, cannot be ruled out. The lender has beefed up provisions anticipating such risks. It has a contingency provision of ₹4,000 crore and a floating provision of ₹1,450 crore which should offer protection.