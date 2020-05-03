Hyderabad: In a positive development for Telangana, the total number of recovered coronavirus patients became higher than those currently undergoing treatment. While 21 new more people tested positive for covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total to 1082 cases, 46 others had recovered. With that, the total recoveries in Telangana now stands at 545, while active cases are 508.

According to a media bulletin from the state government, 20 of the 21 new cases detected were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area alone, while another was reported from Jagityal district. The capital city of Hyderabad has been the worst affected in the state, as it has the highest cases among all of the state’s 33 districts.

Among those who were discharged on Sunday was a 69-year-old patient, who was admitted with bilateral pneumonitis and was also in the intensive care unit (ICU) for 14 days, before discharge. State health minister congratulated all the doctors and other medical care staff working in government hospitals given that over half of the covid-19 patients had been discharged.

In Telangana, chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) had extended the lockdown till 7 May, and the relaxation that other states in the country are implementing from 4 May will not apply. KCR is expected to conduct a review meeting in the next few days to decide the future course action for the state.

On Sunday, about 1,000 migrant workers, mostly from northern India, took to the streets in protest at Toli Chowki in Hyderabad. The protestors were demanding that they be sent back home, as they were not able to earn money and were facing difficulties to survive in the city due to the ongoing lockdown imposed in the state to contain the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic.

The protest took place on the Toli Chowki main road in the afternoon, which comes under the Golconda police station limits in Hyderabad’s west zone. Even though the police arrived quickly on the scene, it was initially unable to contain the protestors from working, who finally settled in an area after which the police addressed them.

“They all wanted to go back to go their home states. Not even one person was injured. We explained to them what is possible and what is not possible," said A. R. Srinivas, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), west zone, Hyderabad police.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, Covid-19 cases continued to mount as the state reported 58 new cases on Sunday, taking the state’s total cases to 1,583. Of the latest infections, 30 were from Kurnool district alone, where 466 people have been infected in AP, accounting for almost 30% of the state’s total covid-19 patients. AP has been detecting about 60 to 80 new coronavirus cases over the last week or so.

On the same day, the AP government also announced that retail alcohol outlets can open from Monday (4 May) in both rural and urban areas, including in the red zones of the state, from 11 am to 7 pm daily. However, outlets in containment clusters/zones, and those situated in malls will not be permitted to run.

According to a press release from the AP government on Sunday, all sales personnel in the retail alcohol outlets will have to function while following a set of guidelines, which include sale personnel wearing masks compulsorily, allowing only five inside at a time, displaying guidelines promptly outside the stores and also informing the local police in case excess customers gather in front of any shop. The release added that an outlet may be shut down temporarily in case such a situation arises.

