New Delhi: The Delhi government will launch a massive sanitisation drive in the city's COVID-19 containment areas, declared as red zones and high-risk zones, identified as orange zones from Monday onwards, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said areas where positive COVID-19 cases are being found, will be declared as containment zones. Till Sunday evening, 43 hotspots in the national capital were identified as Covid-19 containment zones, with the inclusion of E-block Abu Fazal Enclave, E-block East of Kailash block and Bengali Colony Mahavir Enclave among others. Southeast district has the most such zones at 12. Home delivery of essential items and visit to a hospital for an emergency is allowed in these zones.

In South West Delhi, Gali number 5 and 5A, H-2A Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave, have been sealed.

Nine locations in South East Delhi were also sealed, including House number 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 -- Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part II, Delhi.

The second area is House number 1,144 to 1,134 and 618 to 623 -- Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part II, Delhi.

Similarly, Gali number 16, Kachhi Colony in Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi; and Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi were also sealed.

In South-East Delhi's Abu Fazal Enclave, two areas have been made containment zones -- H-Block and E-Block have been sealed.

Three locations in East of Kailash -- in South-East Delhi -- were also made containment zones: House number 97 to 107 and House number 120-127, Kailash Hills; E-Block (E-284 to E-294); and House number 53 to 55 and 25 in Shera Mohalla, Garhi.

Addressing an online briefing, Kejriwal said, "We have declared COVID-19 containment zones as red zones and high-risk zones as orange zones. We have identified more containment zones in the national capital."

Number of CONTAINMENT ZONES in Delhi increased to 43.#DelhiFightsCorona



Zone wise list 👇 pic.twitter.com/fbjHPtzXmK — AAP Express 🇮🇳 (@AAPExpress) April 12, 2020

The chief minister said he was concerned about the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the city. However, he assured that steps were being taken to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Talking about the sanitisation drive, Kejriwal said 10 technologically-advanced machines from Japan along with 50 Delhi Jal Board sanitisation machines will be used as part of 'Operation SHIELD'.

According to the chief minister, the operation launched by the Aam Aadmi Party government has been successful in Dilshad Garden which was a hotspot area until now.

"No new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Dilshad Garden in the last 10 days due to Operation SHIELD," he said.

Sealing, home quarantine, isolation and tracking, essential supply, local sanitisation and door-to-door checking are the key aspects of 'SHIELD' in any containment area.

"Operation SHIELD will be implemented in all areas which have been declared as containment zones... I know people would be facing difficulties in these areas, but it is necessary for saving their lives," Kejriwal said.

On the recent announcement of giving ₹5,000 to every autorickshaw, gramin-sewa and taxi driver in wake of the ongoing lockdown, he said they can apply for the fund from Monday through transport department's website after submitting their bank account details.

"An applicant who has valid driving license and badge will be able to avail the benefit under the scheme," the CM said.

He that the government has been giving free-ration to 72 lakh people, adding that around 23 lakh people, who don't have ration cards, are also being provided with ration.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Friday mounted to 1,069, with 166 fresh cases and five deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 712 are those who have been brought to hospitals through special operations.

Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to a religious congregation held in Nizamuddin area in March.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.