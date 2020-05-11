The number of patients turning critical due to the coronavirus disease has reduced by more than 50%, the Union health ministry has said. Last week, 9.2% Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital were in a critical condition, according to health ministry. Out of these, 4.8 per cent were in the intensive care (ICU), 3.3 per cent required oxygen support and 1.1% were on the ventilator. But the condition improved this week. According to health ministry's data, only five per cent of Covid-19 patients turn critical.

The latest figures show that only 4.67 per cent patients are in a serious condition. Out of these, 2.41 per cent are in ICU, 1.88 per cent people need oxyge support and only 0.38 per cent are on ventilator. This shows that the number of critical patients has halved.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said on Sunday that no Covid-19 case has been reported in 10 states and union territories in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to over 30 per cent, asserting that India was moving fast on the path of success in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India today crossed the 67,000 mark today after 4,213 fresh covid-19 infections and 97 deaths were reported in past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 67,152 while the death toll due to coronavirus-related complications went up to 2,206.

Health ministry figures also show that 20,916 have been cured/discharged, indicating that there are 44,029 active coronavirus patients in the country.





