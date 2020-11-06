Covid-19: Odisha reports 1,494 new cases, 15 more deaths

Odisha's COVID 19 tally on Friday rose to 2,98,768, with 1,494 more people testing positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 1,393, a senior health department official said.

Of the 1,494 cases, 867 were reported from quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing.

Of the 1,494 cases, 867 were reported from quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 153, followed by Cuttack at 112 and Balasore at 102, the senior official said.

Taking to Twitter, the health and family welfare department expressed regret that 15 more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the viral disease.

Three fresh fatalities were reported from Khurda and Sambalpur districts, two each from Mayurbhanj and Bargarh.

One each died in the districts of Cuttack, Malkangiri, Bolangir, Puri and Balasore.

Khurda has accounted for the highest number of fatalities so far at 242, followed by Ganjam at 231 and Cuttack at 116. Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to pre-existing ailments.

Odisha currently has 13,789 active patients, while 2,83,533 people have recovered from the disease. The positivity rate in the state stands at 6.18%, the senior official said.

Over 48.38 lakh sample tests have been conducted so far, including 51,098 on Thursday, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.