Covid-19: Odisha tests 1197 samples in a day, none positive

NEW DELHI: The Odisha administration has indicated that the state is progressing well to contain the spread of coronavirus. On Wednesday, it tested 1,197 samples from across districts and not a single case turned out positive.

“It is indeed a pleasure to share that today we tested 1197 samples for COVID-19, the highest so far. No new cases were found. Our recovered cases now stand at 19," the state health ministry said.

The state has so far reported 60 coronavirus positive cases, including one death, since it first reported a case on 15 March. The state said its top administration is constantly working with districts and has set up 17 dedicated covid-19 hospitals. It is looking to have 13 more within a week.

“Going for a quick round of inspection of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore Covid hospitals... Our Collectors have been able to put together in record time. Thanks to our corporate partners too. We are all together in this war against the unseen enemy," chief secretary Asit Tripathy said in a tweet post Thursday.

The number of covid-19 cases in India has crossed the 12,000 mark and the number of deaths topped 400.

Share Via