ERNAKULAM: One in Kerala died of covid-19 on Thursday, while the state recorded 84 new cases - its highest single-day spike, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The deceased was a Telangana native who had reached Kerala in a train instead of his home state, Vijayan said.

In some good news, three people marked recoveries today, he said.

Except for five who contracted the disease through contacts, all other new patients were from outside of the state, Vijayan said. "31 fresh patients came from other countries, 48 came from other states. The person who died was supposed to travel to Telangana, but on 22 May he boarded the wrong train from Rajasthan and reached Thiruvananthapuram."

Kerala has so far recorded 1,088 cases of covid-19, with 8 deaths and 525 recoveries. As of now, the state has 526 active cases.

About 1,15,297 people are under observation in Kerala, of which 992 have been placed in hospitals, Vijayan said, adding that as many as 210 people were hospitalised on Thursday.

With the cases picking up, Kerala will increase daily tests to 3,000, and will include people with cold or mild fever, said the chief minister.

Kerala has conducted 60,685 tests so far, of which 58,460 have tested negative, he said. As part of sentinel surveillance of frontline workers, 9,937 samples were collected and 9,217 tested negative, said Vijayan. The rest are awaited, according to the state health department.

The most infected districts are Palakkad with 105 cases, Kannur with 93, Kasargod with 63 and Malappuram with 52, said Vijayan. Kerala added six more hotspots on the day— three places in Kasargod and two in Kottayam— taking the tally to 82.

