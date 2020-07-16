The coronavirus outbreak in the country remained 'limited and manageable,' the ministry of health and family welfare said today. The pro-active measures by the central government and the state government managed to decrease the active COVID-19 infections in India, the ministry mentioned in a statement.

"At present, the actual caseload of COVID-19 patients is only 3,31,146," the health ministry said. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu registered 48.15% of total active caseload."There has been a steady dip in the active cases, from around 45% in mid-June 2020 to around 34.18%, as of now," it added.

To curb COVID-19 spread, the Centre took several initiatives such as door-to-door survey, perimeter control activities, timely contact tracing and surveillance of containment zones, aggressive testing and timely diagnosis. The "effective clinical management of the moderate and severe cases through a well implemented standard of care protocol" increased the the number of recoveries in India.

Several states ramped up the COVID-19 testing facility. The health infrastructure was revamped. The mapping of elderly COVID-19 patients, especially those with co-morbidities led to a steady improvement in the recovery rates.

"There is a steady increase in the recovered patients and decline in the number of active cases," the health ministry stated. At least 63.25% of the total COVID-19 patients were recovered from the disease. The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients zoomed to 6,12,814. Over 20,000 people cured from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The difference between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases increased to 2,81,668.

There were 1,381 dedicated COVID hospitals across the country to treat coronavirus patients. The states set up 3,100 dedicated COVID healthcare centres and 0,367 COVID care centres for treatment.

India witnessed a record spike in COVID-19 cases today. Over 32,000 people tested positive for the novel virus in the last 24 hours. The deadly novel coronavirus infected 9,68,876 people in India.

The death toll from COVID-19 infection rose to 24,915 today, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated