"There is a steady increase in the recovered patients and decline in the number of active cases," the health ministry stated. At least 63.25% of the total COVID-19 patients were recovered from the disease. The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients zoomed to 6,12,814. Over 20,000 people cured from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The difference between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases increased to 2,81,668.