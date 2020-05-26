Covid-19: Over 1.1 lakh samples being tested every day at 612 labs, says ICMR

During the press conference, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that since the imposition of the lockdown, "India's Covid-19 fatality rate has reduced from 3.3% on 15 April to 2.87% which is among the lowest in the world," he said. He also added that 4.4 deaths per lakh population have been reported for the world, while India has reported about 0.3 deaths per lakh population. "This has been due to lockdown, timely identification and management of Covid-19 cases" he said.