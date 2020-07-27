Covid-19: Over 1,500 beds available in four govt hospitals in Delhi

New Delhi: Following a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, over 1,500 COVID-19 beds are available in four government hospitals in Delhi, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"Visible results of the Union Govt's effective intervention in managing #COVID19 situation in Delhi are apparent in number of COVID beds available in the 3 Central Govt hospitals and #AIIMS, New Delhi," the Union Health Ministry said in a tweet on Monday.

"Visible results of the Union Govt's effective intervention in managing #COVID19 situation in Delhi are apparent in number of COVID beds available in the 3 Central Govt hospitals and #AIIMS, New Delhi," the Union Health Ministry said in a tweet on Monday.

According to the Ministry, there are 404 COVID-19 beds vacant in Safdarjung hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College. AIIMS has 1,283 beds available.

"In Dr RML, Safdarjung and LHMC hospitals, against a total of 529 COVID beds, 404 COVID beds are vacant today morning at 7 am," said the Ministry in a tweet.

"Against a total number of 1,515 COVID beds in AIIMS, New Delhi, 1,283 beds are vacant today at 7 am," it said.

With 1,075 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital reached 1,30,606 including 11,904 active cases. While 1,14,875 recoveries have been reported in the Delhi so far, the death toll stands at 3,827.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.