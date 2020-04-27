ERNAKULAM: Over 1.6 lakh expats have expressed interest in returning home to Kerala, hours after the state government introduced a web tool to gauge the numbers.

The Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA), a nodal agency to liaise with expats, opened an online registration tool (www.registernorkaroots.org) late on Sunday for those who are keen to return once Indian airports resume operations after the covid-19 lockdown is lifted.

Over 40% of the registrations have come from United Arab Emirates, while the rest are from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and other countries in the Gulf.

About 10% of Kerala's 33 million population lives outside the state, primarily in West Asia.

The registration process has no bearings upon their travel plans but is part of the state's efforts to assess what preparations would be required for screening and isolation, said Kerala's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The registration is required so as to make the arrangements including quarantine facilities. It won't be considered for prioritizing flight ticket reservation," Vijayan said in a Facebook post. "The state government has made necessary arrangements to test the passengers at airports and move them for observation or quarantine as per the test results."

Kerala expects as many 500,000 expats to land in the state within 30 days of flights resuming and has charted a plan that will abide by central government's norms on the pandemic and lockdown, Mint had reported last week.

It has made extensive arrangements for this, including setting up nearly 300,000 hospital beds in make-shift buildings, hotels, house boats, among others.

A detailed protocol is also in the making for the return of the expats to prevent new covid-19 infections from swamping the state's healthcare system.

The state has formed a seven-member panel to plan for the reverse migration. On Wednesday, the government had said all returnees should register with Norka.

“This is being done to see that the state government is ready with all the necessary arrangements. Those who are found to be in good health will have to be in isolation in their homes for 14 days. Those with any symptoms will be sent to corona care centres and would have to be there. There is a provision for those who wish to be in isolation at hotels or resorts and they will have to pay for it," it had said.

