Covid-19: Over 1,800 Mumbai police personnel infected, 21 deaths so far

Since the novel coronavirus outbreak in India, as many as 1,871 Mumbai police personnel have been infected with Covid-19, said police authorities today. Of these cases, 82 State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel deployed in the city have also been reported positive for the virus, it added.

In addition to that, 21 virus-related deaths have also been reported in the city. However, 853 such personnel have recovered as well.

Apart from that, Maharashtra in total have witnessed 33 police personnel deaths, including an officer

At least 34 Maharashtra Police personnel, including an officer, have so far died of Covid-19, a police official said. However, there were no new deaths reported in Maharashtra police personnel in the last 24 hours, according to the state police.

As many as 2,562 police personnel have till now tested positive for the deadly disease in the state.

As of now, the number of active cases in the state police force is 1,497, including 196 officers.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Mumbai recorded more than 50,000 novel coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 50,085. Active cases in Mumbai are at 26,345. The city's death toll stood at 1,702.

