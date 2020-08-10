India's COVID-19 tally reached 22,15,075 today, with 62,064 cases being reported in a day. Recoveries rose to 15,35,743 according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total number of deaths from Covid-19 rose to 44,386 after 1,007 deaths were reported in last 24 hours.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 60,000. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Friday.

India has recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day with 54,588 COVID patients having recovered and discharged yesterday.

The COVID-19 count includes 6,34,945 active cases and 15,35,743 cured/discharged/migrated patients.

As many as 4,77,023 samples were tested on Sunday, a sharp drop in testing after the highest ever over 7 lakh tests on Saturday. A total of 2,45,83,558 samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

India's patients recovering from COVID-19 crossed the 15 lakh mark, taking the recovery rate across the country to 68.78%, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Infection still remains concentrated in 10 states that contribute more than 80% of the new cases, said the ministry.

Russia plans to register the world's first Covid vaccine against COVID-19, reports said, citing Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev. Now, the chief of the lab developing the vaccine has dropped some hints on how the covid vaccine will work. The vaccine has been developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry.

