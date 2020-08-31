COVID-19: Over 5K fresh cases, 63 more deaths in UP

LUCKNOW : The death toll due to coronavirus climbed to 3,486 in Uttar Pradesh with 63 fresh COVID-19 fatalities reported from the state, a senior official said on Monday.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medicine and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said as many as 5,061 fresh cases have been reported from the state.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medicine and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said as many as 5,061 fresh cases have been reported from the state.

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,30,414 while the number of active cases stands at 54,788, he said.

Till now, as many as 1,72,140 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged in the state, Prasad said.

He also informed that on Sunday over 1.36 lakh samples were tested, taking the total count of samples tested so far to 56.26 lakh in UP.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.