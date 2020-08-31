Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Over 5K fresh cases, 63 more deaths in UP
A health worker prepares to take a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19

COVID-19: Over 5K fresh cases, 63 more deaths in UP

1 min read . 05:38 PM IST PTI

  • Coronavirus caseload in Uttar Pradesh has mounted the mark of 2.30 lakh while it recorded 5,061 new cases in a day
  • Death toll in the state now stands at 3,486 with 63 new fatalities in last 24 hours

LUCKNOW : The death toll due to coronavirus climbed to 3,486 in Uttar Pradesh with 63 fresh COVID-19 fatalities reported from the state, a senior official said on Monday.

The death toll due to coronavirus climbed to 3,486 in Uttar Pradesh with 63 fresh COVID-19 fatalities reported from the state, a senior official said on Monday.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medicine and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said as many as 5,061 fresh cases have been reported from the state.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medicine and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said as many as 5,061 fresh cases have been reported from the state.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,30,414 while the number of active cases stands at 54,788, he said.

Till now, as many as 1,72,140 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged in the state, Prasad said.

He also informed that on Sunday over 1.36 lakh samples were tested, taking the total count of samples tested so far to 56.26 lakh in UP.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated