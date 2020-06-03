NEW DELHI: India is in the process of creating a data bank of overseas citizens coming back to the country amid the covid-19 pandemic and will map their skillsets and offer them job support.

A joint effort of the ministry of skill development, external affairs and civil aviation, the move will help people returning under the Vande Bharat initiative. Skill India mission will help conduct the exercise which aims to create a database of qualified citizens "which can be tapped into to fulfill demand of Indian and foreign companies."

“With the aim of making the best of the skilled workforce, returning to the country due to the ongoing pandemic, the Government of India …to launch a new initiative SWADES (Skilled Workers Arrival Database for Employment Support) to conduct a skill mapping exercise of the returning citizens under the Vande Bharat Mission," the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship said on Wednesday.

Skill India will share the collected information with companies for suitable placement opportunities in the country. States like Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are expected to benefit most as these have seen significant inflow of foreign returnees due to the pandemic.

The returning citizens are required to fill up a skill form following which “SWADES Skill Cards" would be issued. “The card will facilitate a strategic framework to provide the returning citizens with suitable employment opportunities through discussions with key stakeholders including State Governments, Industry Associations and Employers," the ministry said, adding that the National Skill Development Corp (NSDC) is supporting project implementation.

As part of the exercise, details related to the work sector, job title, employment, years of experience are being gathered.

The ministry said so far 7,000 people have registered for help. "Amongst the data gathered so far, the top countries from where the citizens have returned are UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia…these citizens had been primarily employed in sectors such as oil & gas, aviation, construction, tourism & hospitality, IT & ITeS sectors."

However, only skill mapping and database creation may not be sufficient as job creation will be crucial for absorbing the extra labour capital in the country, given that many in the country have also lost jobs because of the lockdown.

